Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Noble shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 237,073 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NE shares. Tudor Pickering cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial cut Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Noble by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noble by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

