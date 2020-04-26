Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €54.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €54.00 ($62.79) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

