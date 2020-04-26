UBS Group Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.72 ($13.63).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.