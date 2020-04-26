Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €53.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNIA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

