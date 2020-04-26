Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.69 ($27.54).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

