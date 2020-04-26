Agree Realty Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Agree Realty Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Agree Realty Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNB Financial Corp
Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNB Financial Corp
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc
CBL & Associates Properties Shares Gap Up to $0.25
CBL & Associates Properties Shares Gap Up to $0.25
Schlumberger Shares Gap Up to $16.52
Schlumberger Shares Gap Up to $16.52
Callon Petroleum Shares Gap Up to $0.59
Callon Petroleum Shares Gap Up to $0.59


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report