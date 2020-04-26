Agree Realty Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

