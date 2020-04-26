Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CNB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CCNE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

