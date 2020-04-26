Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CNB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CCNE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Agree Realty Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Agree Realty Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNB Financial Corp
Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CNB Financial Corp
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc
CBL & Associates Properties Shares Gap Up to $0.25
CBL & Associates Properties Shares Gap Up to $0.25
Schlumberger Shares Gap Up to $16.52
Schlumberger Shares Gap Up to $16.52
Callon Petroleum Shares Gap Up to $0.59
Callon Petroleum Shares Gap Up to $0.59


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report