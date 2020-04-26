KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.06.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.