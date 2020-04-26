CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,905,337 shares.

CBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

