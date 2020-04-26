Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Up to $16.52

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.52. Schlumberger shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 10,935,169 shares.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

