Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Up to $16.52

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.52. Schlumberger shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 10,935,169 shares.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

