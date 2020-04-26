Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.59. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 63,478,197 shares.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $234.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.