Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cfra raised their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.76.

Shares of TPR opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

