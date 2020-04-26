Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tapestry Inc
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tapestry Inc
Snap-on Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Snap-on Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Danone Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Danone Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.51 Price Target for AXA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.51 Price Target for AXA
Vinci Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Vinci Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report