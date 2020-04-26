Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.