Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.89 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Shares of TMO opened at $328.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

