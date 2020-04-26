Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.37 ($82.98).

Danone stock opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.92.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

