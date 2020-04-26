JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.51 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.68 ($28.69).

CS stock opened at €14.56 ($16.93) on Thursday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.92.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

