Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €85.00 ($98.84) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.20 ($106.05).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €69.94 ($81.33) on Friday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.66.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

