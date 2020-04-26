Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €89.00 ($103.49) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.20 ($106.05).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €69.94 ($81.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €74.57 and a 200 day moving average of €93.66. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

