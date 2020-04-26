Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.20 ($106.05).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €69.94 ($81.33) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.66.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Danone Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Danone Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.51 Price Target for AXA
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.51 Price Target for AXA
Vinci Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Vinci Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Vinci Given a €89.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Vinci Given a €89.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Vinci
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Vinci
UBS Group Analysts Give Total a €44.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Total a €44.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report