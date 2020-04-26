UBS Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €44.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.88 ($45.20).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of FP stock opened at €31.86 ($37.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.32 and its 200 day moving average is €43.08. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.