Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€490.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €490.00 ($569.77) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($529.07) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €556.36 ($646.93).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €451.35 ($524.83) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €456.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €521.87.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.