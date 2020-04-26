Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €550.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €556.36 ($646.93).

KER stock opened at €451.35 ($524.83) on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €456.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €521.87.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

