Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €535.00 by Morgan Stanley

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €535.00 ($622.09) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €490.00 ($569.77) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($529.07) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €556.36 ($646.93).

EPA:KER opened at €451.35 ($524.83) on Friday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €456.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €521.87.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

