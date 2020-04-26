Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.85 ($103.31).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €80.18 ($93.23) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.93. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

