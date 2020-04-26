Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €27.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

SGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.28 ($41.03).

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €22.96 ($26.70) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.11.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

