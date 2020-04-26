JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.43 ($44.68).

Renault stock opened at €16.00 ($18.61) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.76. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

