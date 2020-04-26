Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €18.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.69 ($27.55).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €22.63 ($26.31) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.48. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

