Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €22.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.43 ($44.68).

RNO stock opened at €16.00 ($18.61) on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.76.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

