Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €90.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.85 ($103.31).

Shares of SU opened at €80.18 ($93.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.93. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

