Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €103.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.54 ($115.74).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at €90.94 ($105.74) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.47.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.