Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.43 ($44.68).

Shares of RNO opened at €16.00 ($18.61) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.76.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

