STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €23.00 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €22.63 ($26.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.48. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

