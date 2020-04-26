HSBC Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €36.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.28 ($41.03).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Shares of SGO stock opened at €22.96 ($26.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.11. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.