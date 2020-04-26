Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.80 ($116.05).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €76.18 ($88.58) on Thursday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €81.06 and its 200-day moving average is €127.29.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.