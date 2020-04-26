Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €23.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGO. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.28 ($41.03).

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €22.96 ($26.70) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.90 and a 200-day moving average of €33.11. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

