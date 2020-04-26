Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.85 ($103.31).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

SU stock opened at €80.18 ($93.23) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.93. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.