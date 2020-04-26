New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) traded up 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.86, 108,440 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 102,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,831,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

