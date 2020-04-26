Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.78, approximately 3,174,880 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,264,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

