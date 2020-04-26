Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading 11.9% Higher

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.54 and last traded at $80.29, 1,821,218 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 966,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $245,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,803. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

