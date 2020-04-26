Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Up 12%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares rose 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95, approximately 376,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 549,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

DTIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

