Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Trading 12.2% Higher

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.28, 136,898,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 307% from the average session volume of 33,667,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taronis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Taronis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taronis Technologies by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taronis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX)

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.