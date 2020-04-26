PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Up 12.2%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.12, 921,899 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 654,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AGS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
The company has a market cap of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 122,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
