PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Up 12.2%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.12, 921,899 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 654,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The company has a market cap of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 122,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

