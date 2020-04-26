Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 12.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 11,297,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,642,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $413.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 929.21% and a negative return on equity of 376.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin L. Smith purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 151,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,107 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

