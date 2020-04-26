Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 13.1%

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) was up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.93, approximately 115,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 94,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLSE shares. ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

