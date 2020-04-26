Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 13.3% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $13.22, 1,035,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 325% from the average session volume of 243,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($27.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -83.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. This is a positive change from Nabors Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 252,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 122,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

