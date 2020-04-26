Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) traded up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.57, 372,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 474,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.
Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 83.83% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.00 million.
Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.