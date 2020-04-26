Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) traded up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.57, 372,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 474,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 83.83% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxus International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.11% of Pyxus International worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

