Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shot up 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 102,424 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 78,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several research firms recently commented on XPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

