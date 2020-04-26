QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Up 13.7%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price shot up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, 123,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 71,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUIK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

