Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s share price rose 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 26,294,696 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,925,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

AYTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market cap of $108.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 277.54% and a negative return on equity of 276.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.