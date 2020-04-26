Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) rose 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.37, approximately 213,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 326,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Daly acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at $919,489.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 224,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.